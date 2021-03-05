Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock (NYSE:AROC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Archrock, Inc. is a provider of natural gas contract compression services as well as supplier of aftermarket services of compression equipment. The company operates in the oil and gas producing regions primarily in the United States. Archrock, Inc., formerly known as Exterran Holdings, Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Archrock from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE AROC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.05 and a beta of 2.72.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Archrock will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.06%.

In other Archrock news, CAO Donna A. Henderson sold 10,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $110,550.42. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Archrock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Archrock by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

