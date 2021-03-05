ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Down 5.3%

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) shares fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.04 and last traded at $23.58. 7,059,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,773,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

