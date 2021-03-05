Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 8.8%

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) shares traded down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.92. 1,127,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,163,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $54.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

