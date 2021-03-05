ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AETUF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of ARC Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on ARC Resources from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.97.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.71. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.