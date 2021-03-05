Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports.

ABUS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. 277,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,118,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.15. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.09.

In other Arbutus Biopharma news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,537,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

