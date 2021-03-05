AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) Trading Down 11.9%

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) dropped 11.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 2,803,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,727,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $438.88 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.10, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, Director Richard L. Huber acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,521.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 42.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 35.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 15,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

About AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc develops and markets products to enhance productivity in land-based aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

