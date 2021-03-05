Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Winmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winmark by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $178.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $666.69 million, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $210.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

