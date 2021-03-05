Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,132,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

In other news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total value of $4,628,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 533,084 shares of company stock worth $72,154,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $104.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day moving average is $120.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,496.43 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

