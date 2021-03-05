Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,702,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,841,000 after purchasing an additional 508,693 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 76.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,443 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 121.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 211,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 116,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 291,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $50,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,553.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.