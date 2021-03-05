Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $136.54 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

