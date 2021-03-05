Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,474,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 685,057 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,262,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 406,703 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,538,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,858,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,366 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPIP opened at $30.42 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.