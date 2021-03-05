Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

APTV has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.77.

Shares of APTV opened at $146.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.27. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $160.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 25.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

