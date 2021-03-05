Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.06 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Applied Genetic Technologies
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
