Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGTC opened at $5.06 on Monday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 536.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 180.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,617,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 20,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.