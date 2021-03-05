Aperio Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after buying an additional 1,151,828 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,681,000 after buying an additional 129,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after buying an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.11, for a total transaction of $1,150,969.84. Also, insider Dawn Lyon sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,329,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,230 shares of company stock worth $29,628,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $136.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.