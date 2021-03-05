Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of NIC worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NIC by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.27. NIC Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGOV. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

