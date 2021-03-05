Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $20.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. Apache has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts expect that Apache will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 13,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apache by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 388,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

