ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target Lowered to $392.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $413.00 to $392.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $323.63.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $304.99. 3,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $372.58 and a 200 day moving average of $343.34. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $200.07 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $5,259,069.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 587.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 146,513 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

