Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 933,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,490 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 517,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 23,008 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 361,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 54,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,942. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

