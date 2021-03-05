Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $17.12 on Monday. Angion Biomedica has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

