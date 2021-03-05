Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Andritz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRZY traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. Andritz has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $10.37.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

