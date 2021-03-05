Andrew Turitz Sells 695 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,449.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Thursday, December 3rd, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $195.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.01 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDOC. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,505,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,295,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,783,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.