Andrew Sutch Buys 4,583 Shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) insider Andrew Sutch bought 4,583 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50) per share, with a total value of £5,270.45 ($6,885.88).

Andrew Sutch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Andrew Sutch purchased 484 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £585.64 ($765.14).

LON SONG opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.82%.

