Andrew Erickson Sells 11,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stock

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

STT opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

