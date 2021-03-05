Analysts Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT at $72.00

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The stock had a trading volume of 64,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,057. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.56. The company has a market cap of $162.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

