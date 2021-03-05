Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NETSTREIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lowered their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 323.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NTST traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $19.82.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. On average, analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

