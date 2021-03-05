Analysts Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $56.74

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HES shares. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 17,191 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $986,419.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,741,934.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 31,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total value of $1,822,311.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,986.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 605,097 shares of company stock valued at $36,840,055. 12.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. Hess has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

