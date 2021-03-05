Analysts Set Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target at $16.63

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 1,122,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,139. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $28.52.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

