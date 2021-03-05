Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $99.70

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

PAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.66. 5,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,123. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

