Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $99.70

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.70.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,192,000 after buying an additional 211,784 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 278,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 221,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,627,000 after purchasing an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 187,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃfico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.
