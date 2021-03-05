Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) PT at $15.63

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

CROMF opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

