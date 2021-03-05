Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $183.50

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $144.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.21. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.64. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

