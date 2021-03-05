Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target at $32.10

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Asana in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,805. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.