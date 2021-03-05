Analysts Offer Predictions for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued on Sunday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.84) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

SEAS stock opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,745,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

