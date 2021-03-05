Analysts Offer Predictions for Quaker Chemical Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Quaker Chemical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE:KWR opened at $258.26 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.41 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.53.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,078,000 after acquiring an additional 35,317 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,561,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,673,000 after acquiring an additional 53,480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.