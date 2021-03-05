Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Announce $2.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings per share of $2.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.24.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.58. 130,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -327.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $58.41 and a twelve month high of $200.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.69.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,796 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,327 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

