Analysts Expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.29). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($0.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

A number of analysts recently commented on LXRX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LXRX. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 375,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 191,384 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,103,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 333,486 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 110,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.66. 1,976,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,809,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.41.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

