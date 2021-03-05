Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). ImmunoGen posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24.

A number of analysts have commented on IMGN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $70,511.76. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after buying an additional 1,423,482 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.36. 2,481,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.