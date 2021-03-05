Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to Post $0.20 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Cogent Communications also posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.32). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 409,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 384.21%.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $115,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,450 shares in the company, valued at $538,744.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $231,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 108,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 70,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 57,750 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

