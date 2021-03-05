Analysts Expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Announce Earnings of $18.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $18.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $17.26 and the highest is $19.99. AutoZone posted earnings of $14.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $78.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $74.72 to $81.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $85.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $79.58 to $92.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.39 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,323.71.

NYSE AZO opened at $1,168.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,193.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,181.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.82.

In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.04, for a total value of $147,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 894,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,706,000 after buying an additional 182,966 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 607,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,822,000 after purchasing an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in AutoZone by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

