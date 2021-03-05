Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,302,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,969,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,774,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,580,000 after buying an additional 820,519 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 374,032 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,051,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,005,000 after buying an additional 136,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,666. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

