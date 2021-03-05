Analysts Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) will report $223.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.30 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $218.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year sales of $942.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.30 million to $955.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $993.55 million, with estimates ranging from $974.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

MRTN stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,857. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. Marten Transport has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 48,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

