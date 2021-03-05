Analysts Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will report $285.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $316.80 million. Helmerich & Payne reported sales of $633.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.25. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $51,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,665.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963,594 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,267,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 171.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,001,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 139.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,101,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,630 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.