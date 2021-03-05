Analysts Anticipate ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.73 Million

Brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will report sales of $120.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.11 million. ATN International posted sales of $110.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year sales of $558.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $504.63 million to $612.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $736.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. The stock had a trading volume of 55,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,691. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $766.92 million, a P/E ratio of -241.20 and a beta of 0.28. ATN International has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in ATN International by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ATN International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.