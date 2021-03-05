Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $408.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 907,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

