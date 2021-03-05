Analysts Anticipate Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $408.44 Million

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will announce sales of $408.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $403.00 million and the highest is $413.87 million. Annaly Capital Management posted sales of $51.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 692.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. 907,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,312,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annaly Capital Management (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.