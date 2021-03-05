Amon Tops One Day Volume of $8,458.00 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, Amon has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Amon token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market cap of $3.24 million and $8,458.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.32 or 0.00756888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00025790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00031448 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042236 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon is a token. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,344,960 tokens. Amon’s official website is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars.

