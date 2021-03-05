AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Raised to $86.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.50.

NYSE AMN opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

