Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $16.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.8-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.47 billion.Amgen also updated its FY21 guidance to $16.00-17.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.58.

AMGN stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.14. The stock has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amgen stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 940 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

