Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Short Interest Update

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the January 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMTY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Amerityre has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

Amerityre Company Profile

Amerityre Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of polyurethane tires in the United States. The company provides closed-cell polyurethane foam tires for bicycles, carts, hand trucks, lawn and garden equipment, wheelbarrows, personnel carriers, and medical mobility products, as well as custom designed applications; polyurethane elastomer industrial tires for forklifts and scissor lifts; agricultural tires, including seeder tires and hay baler tires, as well as flat-free pivot tires that are used in irrigation systems; and specialty tires and tire-wheel assemblies.

