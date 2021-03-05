American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $55.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American International Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE AIG traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.66. 122,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,291. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

