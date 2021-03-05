American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Becker Capital Management Inc.

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,097 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $142.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.