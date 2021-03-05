American Express (NYSE:AXP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.74

American Express (NYSE:AXP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $142.74 and last traded at $142.71, with a volume of 29582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $114.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

